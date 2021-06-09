OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office say that deputies arrested a Seneca woman on multiple drug charges after investigating a shooting incident near Earles Grove Road that left one woman injured, according to a release.
Deputies say that a female victim was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Deputies confirmed that 35-year-old Sarah Francine Deill is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of LSD with intent to distribute. OCSO confirmed that Deill is not charged in connection with the shooting investigation.
The sheriff's office says that deputies were able to seize over two pounds of methamphetamine during the execution of a search warrant.
Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration also assisted in the investigation, OCSO confirmed.
Deill was denied bond and is currently in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center, deputies say.
MORE NEWS: Police searching for 18-year-old and her baby after alleged kidnapping in Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.