Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office have arrested a woman they said was trafficking drugs and then attempted to bribe a deputy.
The sheriff's office says 30-year-old, Holly Leighann Willis, of Marion, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and offering a bribe.
On Saturday June 29, a deputy responded to Stacy Hill Road in Nebo in reference to a trespassing call.
The deputy reported that he spotted Willis on the property behind a locked gate and searched her vehicle, turning up 2,176 grams of methamphetamine (4lb 12ounces), 370 grams (13 ounces) of marijuana and $42,565 in cash.
Deputies say during the arrest, Willis offered the deputy half, then all of the cash if he wouldn't charge her.
Willis is being held in the McDowell County Jail.
