WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies have arrested a woman accused of killing a man on Hobson St. in Westminster Monday, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they have charged 37-year-old Carrie Leigh Tyner of Westminster with murder.
Deputies say they received a call around 6:22 p.m. Monday because of a shooting on Hobson St. Deputies arrived and discovered an adult man with a gunshot wound to the head.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.
Officials say that they cannot release the victim's name until they notify their family members.
According to a release from OCSO, Tyner was seen running towards Toccoa Hwy. shortly after the incident.
Deputies found Tyner Tuesday at an address along Sweetbriar Trail, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Shooting along Hobson Street in Westminster (2)
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is conducting an active investigation after a deadly shooting (Oconee County Sheriff's Office, August 23, 2021)
