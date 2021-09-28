GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A woman has been charged with disturbing school after an incident at a middle school in Greenwood, according to a report from the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies have identified the woman as Quoashia Chanelle Lewis-Murray.
According to Greenwood County School District 50, the incident happened on September 20.
Greenwood 50 says that the incident took place at West View Middle School. According to the district, Lewis-Murray was at the school for a meeting but went into the hallways to search for students that she claimed were bullying her child.
The district says that it had no plans to press charges but Lewis-Murray was arrested Tuesday.
Lewis-Murray was released on a personal recognizance bond, according to a report from the Sheriff's Office.
