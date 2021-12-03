BUNCOMBE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Candler woman has been charged after shooting and killing someone, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
Joselynn Faye Mead is charged with second-degree murder, according to the Office.
Mead is accused of fatally shooting Darrin Sean Tinsley at a home on Morgan Cove Road in Candler just before midnight last night.
Both Mead and Tinsley knew each other, according to deputies.
Mead is now at the Buncombe County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.