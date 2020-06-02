GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies have charged a woman in her father's death after he was found dead inside a container in a home in mid-February.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Mark Dewey Bailey, 67, was found dead by deputies on Feb. 17 inside a vacant house on Table Rock Road.
On Tuesday, Coroner Parks Evans stated autopsy results revealed that "Bailey died as the result of blunt force trauma in the setting of healthcare neglect."
Evans said the nature of death was deemed homicide.
The coroner said Bailey resided at an address on Geer Highway where investigators believe his death occurred.
Later Tuesday, deputies announced they arrested Bailey's daughter in connection to his murder. 30-year-old Noelle Elizabeth Bailey is accused of killing her father on February 5 by causing blunt force trauma.
Investigators say she then reportedly placed his body inside a plastic storage container in attempt to cover up the crime.
She's since been charged with murder and desecration of human remains.
Noelle Bailey is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.
MORE NEWS - More gatherings planned in the Upstate in memory of George Floyd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.