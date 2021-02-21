ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson county dispatch says deputies responded to a stabbing on Saturday evening on Old North Church Rd. off Old Mill Rd.
Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say that the suspect, Shontique Tiesha Sims, stabbed a victim multiple times.
Sgt. Foster says Sims has been charged with domestic violence high and aggravated.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment via life flight but is expected to live.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
