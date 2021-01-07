SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Spartanburg County said a woman was charged with assault after a dispute over wearing a face mask with the manager of a Cracker Barrell restaurant turned physical.
It happened Wednesday at the restaurant on Fairforest Road.
According to an incident report, the manager told deputies he was called over to speak to a customer who was refusing to wear a face mask inside the business while she waited for a pickup order.
Deputies said the suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Barbara Dipalma, shoved the manager twice with her shoulder before leaving the restaurant.
Deputies said the incident was caught on surveillance cameras.
Dipalma approached another deputy on Simuel Road after leaving, the incident report states, and reportedly told them she had argued with the manager until he followed her outside.
Deputies said both the manager and Dipalma had difference accounts of the assault, but based on the video evidence, she was charged with assault and battery third degree.
MORE NEWS - Schumer calls on Cabinet to remove Trump from office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.