SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies have charged a woman with multiple crimes after a shooting, according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The report states the shooting happened on March 29 at an address on Hounds Trail.
Deputies said Pernella Ann Booker was identified as the suspect in the case and there was sufficient evidence to charge her. She lived at the address where the shooting occurred. The report listed the victim as Booker’s spouse.
Online jail records show Booker is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Walmart, Target, Costco ordered to stop in-person sales of nonessential products in Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.