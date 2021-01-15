MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County said a woman has been charged with murder after they found her boyfriend shot to death in a car outside his home.
Deputies said they were called to the home on Wildrose Drive in Marion around 8 p.m. Thursday and found Joshua Brandon Pritchard, 37, dead in a Hyundai sedan.
Deputies said their investigation revealed that Protchard was in the car, arguing with Robin Daniels Eudy, 43. During that argument, deputies said Eudy is accused of shooting Pritchard three times with a handgun.
