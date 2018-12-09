Pickens, SC (FOX CAROLINA)- The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have charged a Liberty woman in the investigation of a fatal shooting that occurred overnight at a residence on Posey Hill Rd. in Liberty.
Deputies said at approximately 7:20 a.m. Sunday, Tracy Broom Posey walked into the Sheriff’s Office and reported that her husband of 11 years was shot inside their home during the night and that she believed him to be deceased.
Deputies said they arrived on the scene and located an adult male deceased inside the residence with trauma to the head characteristic of what is typically seen with a gunshot wound. No other individuals outside of the husband and the wife were believed to be inside the residence when the shooting occurred.
The investigation thus far has indicated that a hunting rifle recovered at the scene was the weapon used to fire a single round at the victim while he was in bed asleep.
Deputies said Posey was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She has also been denied bond.
Deputy Pickens County Coroner Gary Duncan identified the deceased as Justin Dale Posey, 30, and confirmed the manner of death to be homicide.
