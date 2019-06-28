SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies say shots rang out near an Upstate Burger King on Thursday evening because of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.
According to deputies, it all unfolded during an argument at the Burger King along Sandifier Boulevard.
Upon deputies’ arrival to the scene, Amina Nix and her former boyfriend were located and Amina Nix was identified as the suspect responsible for the shooting.
Deputies determined Nix and her former boyfriend agreed to meet at Burger King to return personal belongings to each other.
Nix then drew a revolver from her person and fired 1-3 shots in the direction of the victim to intimidate him after an argument started, deputies said.
Several bystanders were present when Nix opened fire.
Nix is now being charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, criminal domestic violence high and aggravated, pointing of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
