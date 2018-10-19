Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Friday morning deputies responded to a call about a gun being discharged inside a home on Beltline Drive in Union County.
When deputies arrived on scene, the victim told deputies that the suspect, Nicholas Smith, arrived at the home around 3 a.m. and began arguing with her.
The victim says that Smith took her phone after they began to argue over her password used to unlock the phone. She said after he took the phone from her, he also refused to let her or her children leave the home.
Deputies say the victim threw a flatiron at the suspect and ran to the door with her children. The victim said Smith fired a gun as they approached the door, striking the door. The victim then left the home and fled to a neighbors to call the sheriff's office.
When deputies spoke to Smith, he admitted to firing the gun, was arrested and transported to the Union County Jail.
Smith will be charged with 1st degree domestic violence, kidnapping, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and felon in possession of a firearm.
