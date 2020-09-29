GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s death is under investigation Tuesday evening.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was found around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Allegra Lane.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning to help determine a cause of death.
Deputies said multiple dogs were removed from the property as well.
"Further details regarding manner of death and identity will be released by the Laurens County Coroner pending an autopsy tomorrow," said LCSO spokesperson Courtney Snow. "This is an ongoing investigation."
