PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said a woman who was hoarding containers of fuel in her trunk was hospitalized after a rollover crash.
Deputies said they spotted a car with a stolen tag on Jameson Road on Thursday night and tried to initiate a traffic stop.
According to the sheriff's office, the driver fled and lost control on Wolf Creek Road, flipping the 2007 Pontiac G6.
The vehicle burst into flames and witnesses heard multiple explosions.
Deputies said a 28-year-old woman was behind the wheel and she caught fire along with the vehicle.
When deputies approached the vehicle, they say the woman got out of the car and they pushed her to the ground to put out the flames.
She was transported to the hospital but before leaving the scene, deputies say she told them she had several containers of fuel hoarded in the trunk of the car. The gas was the catalyst for the explosions.
There is no word yet on what charges the woman may face.
The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT team.
