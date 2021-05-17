PACOLET, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Sheriff's Office says that a woman held two suspects at gunpoint near a home in Pacolet while waiting for authorities to arrive after a burglary.
Dale Helms says she got a call on Saturday from a neighbor saying a property she owned on Jerusalem Road was being broken into.
According to deputies, Helms and her husband headed to the location and spotted a man coming out of a wooded area by the home. Helms said she pulled out a gun to stop the suspect. Deputies say a female suspect then came out of the back door of the residence with a knife but dropped it without incident.
Helms was able to hold the two individuals at gunpoint until authorities arrived on scene.
According to the sheriff's office, Helms was a former deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
After being detained by deputies, a box containing around $500 worth of coins belonging to one of the owners of the residence was found on one of the suspect's mopeds.
Deputies say that the male suspect was in possession of a tool that is commonly used to pick locks but said he never went into the home. The female suspect admitted to to using a knife to pick the lock on the backdoor of the residence to get inside, according to the incident. She told deputies she was looking for a place to sleep.
According to the report, deputies arrested Stacy Smith and charged her with burglary and larceny. The male suspect, identified as Douglas Harnett was arrested for trespassing, according to the sheriff's office.
