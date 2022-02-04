GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a woman is suffering from severe burns after she was found inside a burning home late in Greenville County.
Deputies got a call at 11:41 p.m. Thursday that a house along Sulphur Springs Drive was on fire and someone was still inside, according to the Sheriff's Office. The fire department went into the home and was able to get the victim out.
We're told the victim suffered severe burns as a result of the fire. Sher was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.
Deputies said this investigation is in its preliminary stages.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
