PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Pickens County deputies are warning residents about a series of scams they investigated in February.
Deputies said the first scam they investigated involved a person claiming to be from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Two people both came by the Sheriff's Office and reported that they had received a call from someone who said they were Lt.Johnson from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
One of the victims claimed that the caller told him that he had an arrest warrant because he had not provided his DNA. The caller then told him that he could get rid of the warrant for $5,000.
“As we have discussed in previous scam updates, legitimate law enforcement officers will not accept payment to have a warrant recalled or to drop any lawfully obtained charges,” said Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office. “Also, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office does not have an employee by the name of Lt. Johnson.”
The next scam deputies investigated involved a scammer who claimed they were the grandson of the victim. The victim told deputies that the scammer claimed that he was her grandson and that he needed bail money because he had been arrested following an accident in Florida.
The victim said she sent $6,500.00 in cash to an address in Tampa, FL. The scammer asked the victim not to inform their parents about the arrest.
The next day, the victim was contacted by someone who claimed to be her grandson's Attorney. They told her that they needed another $5,000 to cover court fines. The victim then sent the money to another address in Tampa, FL. She said the scammer reached out one more time for money. However, she reached out to her grandson's mother who told her the story she was told was not true.
“In relation to Grandparents scams, we have advised previously that if you receive a phone call from a family member who says that they are in legal trouble, and they ask for money, hang up the phone and contact another family member to verify if that family member is indeed in legal trouble,” says Master Deputy Watt. “Scammers will use a sense of urgency, or play with someone’s emotions, in order to illicit a reaction which causes the victim to make a decision that maybe they would not otherwise make. In this case, the scammers played on the emotions of family involving a Grandparent and who they thought was their Grandchild who was in legal trouble.”
The final scam involved a victim who said she had gotten a phone call from someone claiming to be from the PayPal fraud department. The caller claimed there were questionable charges they needed the victim's help fixing.
The victim said they gave the caller financial and account information during their conversation. They told deputies that they are now missing around $10,000.
“I am not 100% sure if this victim had any business connections with PayPal, but regardless, the Sheriff’s Office has always advised our citizens never to provide any type of financial account or personal identifying information to anyone that calls you at random on the phone,” says Master Deputy Watt. “If you have a business relationship with an organization, they already should have any financial account information or personal identifying information that you have provided them when you started that relationship. Therefore, you should not have to provide that information to them"
