GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say another shooting Thursday evening has left a woman wounded.
Dispatch first confirmed deputies responded to Crestone Drive around 8:24 p.m. We're told deputies are on the scene and actively investigating.
GCSO later confirmed additional details, saying the woman was found in the 200 block suffering from a gunshot wound. She has been taken to a hospital for treatment in unknown condition.
As of writing, GCSO has no details on any potential suspects.
We reached out to the coroner's office who confirmed they are not investigating this shooting.
This report comes mere minutes after a fatal shooting nearby in the Berea area at an apartment complex.
FOR MORE ON THE FATAL SHOOTING NEARBY, CLICK BELOW:
