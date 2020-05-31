SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A warrant has been issued for a woman deputies say is accused of stabbing a man in the back with a box blade Saturday afternoon.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the Scotchman convenience store along South Pine Street in reference to a stabbing.
Upon arrival, they found a man with stab wounds on his shoulder and inner elbow. The man informed deputies that his girlfriend reportedly stabbed him with the box blade after an argument.
The victim said the argument began in a car - which was occupied by him, his girlfriend, a friend and his child. He reportedly asked the driver to drop him off at the Scotchman so that he could leave the car.
When he left the vehicle, deputies say he told them the woman slashed him with the blade - then took off in the vehicle.
The victim's injuries were non-life threatening and did not require surgery.
Deputies say a warrant for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature has been issued for the woman.
