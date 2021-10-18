SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies investigated a scene where a dog was stabbed near Blackstock Road on Monday night, said the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they responded to the area at around 8:38 p.m. after a woman allegedly stabbed a dog inside the Blackstock Market Store in Spartanburg County.
According to deputies, the suspect fled the scene before they arrived, and they did not find her. They added that Spartanburg County Animal Control and the Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the situation.
We will update this story as we learn more.
