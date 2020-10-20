Old Fort, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in North Carolina have arrested a woman after they say she borrowed a truck, didn't return it, and instead sold it.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old, Chanda Marie McFalls, borrowed a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck on July 7 from a resident on Jacktown Road.
On August 4, deputies say the owner reported the vehicle as missing when McFalls never returned it.
While investigating, deputies say they discovered the truck had been spray painted and sold along with having a tool box stolen.
McFalls is charged with conversion, larceny and damage to property.
