TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after a woman reportedly robbed the Dollar General on Brushy Creek Road in Taylors Tuesday night by threatening to burn down the store.

Deputies said it happened right before closing time.

The suspect was described as being 5'11" tall and weighing around 300 pounds. She was wearing a bandana 

The suspect fled with cash and deputies ask anyone with information to call 864-23-CRIME.

