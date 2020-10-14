TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after a woman reportedly robbed the Dollar General on Brushy Creek Road in Taylors Tuesday night by threatening to burn down the store.
Deputies said it happened right before closing time.
The suspect was described as being 5'11" tall and weighing around 300 pounds. She was wearing a bandana
The suspect fled with cash and deputies ask anyone with information to call 864-23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - These are the most popular dog names of 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.