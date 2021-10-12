GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman has been arrested after she fired a gun at a vehicle that belongs to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, according to Lt. Ryan Flood.
Flood said just before 3 a.m., 51-year-old Tracey Dawn Burkhart drove into the back parking lot of the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center. She then got out of her car and shot into the driver's window of an unmarked Ford Explorer used for transporting and fled the scene.
A deputy witnessed Burkhart fire the gun and immediately took off after her and began a traffic stop, according to Flood. She was arrested and a gun was found.
The Sheriff's Office said the motive of the shooting is unclear.
Burkart has been charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, malicious damage and trespassing.
She is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
MORE NEWS: PIO: Woman detained for cutting victim's neck in armed robbery at Anderson church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.