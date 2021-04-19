SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a suspect after she broke into a group of females who entered a residence and assaulted the people inside on Saturday night.
Deputies say the suspect, Daneasha Kahlee Walker, was charged with 1st-degree burglary, 3rd Degree Assault, and Malicious injury to real property.
According to deputies, Walker and a group of females entered the residence with the intent to burglarize the home. They eventually got into an altercation with the residents and assaulted them. The residents produced a weapon from inside the house and injured at least one of the suspects.
Deputies say the suspects that were in the house left before they arrived on the scene late on Saturday night. They later found Walker at the hospital. She was arrested after her release from the hospital.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they are continuing the investigation.
