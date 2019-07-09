FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Rutherford County Animal Control Services have charged two women in an animal cruelty case after dozens of animals were seized from a property.
The animals were taken from an address on Freeman Road in Forest City on Monday.
Deputies said 32 dogs, 32 cats, 3 chickens, 2 roosters, and 1 pig were taken to the Rutherford County Animal Shelter. The seized animals will remain at the shelter until a hearing is scheduled.
Deputies said Barbara Pruett King and Erica Shea McMahan were arrested in the case.
King was charged with 2 counts of felony kill an animal by starvation, 1 count dispose of dead domesticated animal, 18 counts of cruelty to animals, and 1 count resist public officer.
In an unrelated matter, King was also charged with one count of misdemeanor aid and abet from an incident which happened in the Town of Forest City, deputies said.
McMahan was charged with two counts of felony kill an animal by starvation and 18 counts of cruelty to animals.
Deputies said they are grateful to the Lee Shore Rescue Group, Patti Peake, and Marsha Goodwin, who spent around 7 hours helping bathe, set up crates, and evaluate the animals.
MORE NEWS - 7-Eleven offering free Slurpees on Thursday and Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.