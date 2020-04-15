CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies say two women are behind bars after trying to steal from a home this week, but that's not the only crime they're facing charges for.
According to sheriff Steve Mueller, 28-year-old Adrienne Megan Miller and 45-year-old Kristy Annette Johnson, both from Chesnee, were caught trying to steal from a home in the 400 block of Woods Farm Road in Gaffney on Monday, April 13. Mueller says the women were found in a car near the home, and in the car with them was Miller's seven-year-old child in the back seat. Deputies detained the women, and the property owner identified items taken from his home.
However, while on scene, Mueller says a deputy saw Miller remove a pouch from her bra and place it in her child's pants pocket. Officers recovered it, finding it contained meth, pipes, and other drug paraphernalia. Mueller says deputies also found a pocketbook on Johnson's person, which contained more drugs.
Mueller says the child was turned over to a relative and DSS notified for a follow-up investigation.
Miller faces charges for 2nd degree burglary, felony looting, possession of meth, and unlawful neglect of a child. Johnson faces charges for 2nd degree burglary, felony looting, possession of meth, and five different controlled substance possession charges. Both are behind bars in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Mueller notes the looting charges are added on since South Carolina is under a state of emergency.
