Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies in Spartanburg County have arrested a man they say abused an elderly female woman under his care that suffers from dementia.
On February 8, deputies say they were called to Spartanburg Regional Hospital's emergency room after staff there believed an assault could have occurred.
Deputies say that the victim, exhibited multiple signs of abuse including, bruised eyes, broken wrists, a fractured elbow, a laceration over the eyebrow, and scattered old bruising along the victim's back.
Deputies say when questioned, because of the victim's diminished mental capacity, she could not recall how the injuries occurred.
After investigating, the sheriff's office said that between January 1 and February 8, 2019, Ernest Lee Allman of Woodruff, who was listed as caretaker for the victim, knowingly and willfully neglected her.
Based on their investigation, Allman was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect with great bodily injury-vulnerable adult.
He's being held at this time in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
