Woodruff, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County have arrested a man and charged him with attempted murder after they say he hit a victim in the head with a piece of rebar.
Deputies say on Monday, Dennis Alexander was watching two men work on a truck when one of them asked Alexander to move, due to his intoxicated state.
Deputies say moments later, Alexander struck one of the men in the head with a piece of rebar, and was going to strike him again, when the third man intervened, restraining Alexander.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene, the witness was applying pressure to the victims head to stem blood loss until paramedics could arrive and Alexander was sitting in a chair approximately 25 feet from the victim.
The sheriff's office report states that when deputies tried to question Alexander he appeared grossly intoxicated and was difficult to understand, but admitted to "tapping him" in the head with the rebar rod after he says the victim pointed a drill at him like a gun.
The victim was taken to Pelham Medical Center for treatment and Alexander was arrested, charged with attempted murder, and transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
