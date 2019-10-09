Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say the Walmart on Woodruff Road is currently under evacuation.
According to the sheriff's office, the store was evacuated around 10:45 a.m. after a man made a threatening hand gesture resembling a gun with his hands.
Deputies investigated and say no weapon was seen or located.
According to the sheriff's office, it was Walmart's decision to evacuate the store and call law enforcement.
Deputies say the male suspect, who was accompanied by a female, left the scene in a vehicle.
According to the sheriff's office deputies are clearing from the scene at this time.
More news: Coroner identifies victim, cause of death, for body found on Old Spartanburg Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.