YANCEY COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Yancey County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a registered sex offender who is being held on a $1 million bond.
Deputies arrested Brandon Bailey, 53, of the Green Mountain Area on January 4. They were alerted to new offenses by a victim, which set the investigation in motion.
Bailey is charged with two felonies- one count each of indecent liberties with a child and first degree statutory sexual offense. He is being held at the Yancey County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.
“Our Office is dedicated to the protection and Safety of our Children. We will continue to investigate and pursue prosecution of any sexual offender, drug offender, or abuser that endangers a Child” said Chief Deputy Shane Hilliard.
Bailey will appear in District Court on January 14.
MORE NEWS: Deputies say man arrested in North Carolina after he committed back-to-back shootings in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.