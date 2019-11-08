Fountain Inn, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say a 13-year-old boy is safe, and a hours-long standoff that started late Thursday night has ended peacefully.
According to Lieutenant Ryan Flood, late Thursday night deputies were looking for 13 year old Greyson Page who reportedly was involved in an incident with his father around 11:20 p.m. His father forced him out of the house and fired a gunshot, according to deputies.
From there Flood said the father barricaded himself inside their home on Sprouse Farm Way in Fountain Inn. SWAT was requested and is assisting in getting the father out of the house safely.
Around 4 a.m. Friday morning, deputies located Greyson. The sheriff's office didn't give details on his location, but said he was secured and safe and is okay and in good condition.
At 4:10 a.m., deputies say Greyson's father surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.
At this time, deputies say charges are pending and will be released at a later time.
