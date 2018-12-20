ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a shooting on Chauga Drive in Anderson earlier Wednesday evening.
Lt. Gregg Hayden with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they received a call regarding a shooting around 7:15 p.m. involving the homeowner and another person of unknown relation to the homeowner.
Anderson County Chief Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman says the deceased is 29-year-old Terrence Edward Mackey who lived on Shirley Drive in Anderson.
Hayden says they had no idea as to how many shots were fired or hit the deceased, and that they could not confirm if this was related to an attempted break-in at the home.
Deputies, along with the forensics team and the coroner's office, are on scene. K-9 units are also on scene to search for anyone else since they have no idea the exact number of people involved, but Hayden says the community is not in danger at this time.
Hayden says this is usually a safe area with few calls for service. He also stressed that the investigation is in its early stages.
