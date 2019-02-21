Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, a deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office crashed after their vehicle hydroplaned off the road.
Deputies tell FOX Carolina the vehicle was headed to a wreck on Interstate 85 when the deputy's vehicle hit a puddle on Pelham Road and they lost control of the vehicle.
The accident happened in the vicinity of the QT gas station near Boiling Springs Road shortly after 2:33 a.m. according to the highway patrol's website.
We're told no one else was hurt in the accident and the deputy is fine.
