A look at the scene where firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire on Cooley Ridge Drive, (FOX Carolina, July 4, 2021)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Chesnee Community Fire Department Deputy Chief Todd Mason says that no one was injured during a large fire that destroyed a house on Sunday night on Cooley Ridge Drive in Chesnee, SC.
Deputy Chief Mason says that they think three people were home at the time of the fire, but all of them got out and are okay.
The fire started from a car in the garage, but it is unknown why it caught fire, according to Deputy Chief Mason.
We are working to learn more information. We will update this story as more details are released.
