TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Greenville County deputy jumped into action to rescue a baby trapped in a locked car Friday morning.
It happened at Brushy Creek Elementary School.
Emily Ray sad she was planning to attend an event involving her 4-year-old daughter, Blakely, at the school, but things took an unexpected turn when she locked her keys and her 5-week-old baby, Eddi, in the car.
She was parked at the church next to the school and Deputy Steven Hodge, who was working as an SRO at nearby Eastside High, was equipped with a lockout tool and said he was able to pry open the door and free baby Eddi.
