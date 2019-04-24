Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirms that on Wednesday morning one of their deputies was involved in a crash along Highway 81.
The sheriff's office says the accident happened around 10:50 a.m. on SC Highway 81 South in Anderson and highway patrol says the accident happened near West Point Drive and all lanes of traffic are blocked at this time.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was checking on the other motorist involved in the crash when a third vehicle traveling towards Anderson struck the patrol car and the original vehicle involved.
Both the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Emergency Medical Services are on scene.
Right now the sheriff's office doesn't have word on the condition of the deputy or the other two people involved, but the highway patrol is reporting injuries are involved.
