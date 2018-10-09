Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County Deputy was injured when his car collided with another driver on Highway 76 on Monday.
Troopers tell us that the deputy was traveling West on Highway 76 when another driver traveling east, failed to yield the right of way to the deputy.
Troopers say the driver traveling east tried to make a left onto Salem Road causing the deputy to crash into him.
Both the deputy and driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the Anderson County Hospital.
The driver who was turning left was cited with "failure to yield right of way".
