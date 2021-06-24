ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that a deputy was involved in a single vehicle accident on Old River Road in Piedmont on Thursday.
The deputy was responding to another deputy that requested assistance, according to the Sheriff's Office. They say that the deputy was traveling using lights and sirens when they left the roadway and crashed.
The deputy was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident as standard protocol, according to the Sheriff's Office.
More news: Hendersonville man charged for exploitation of minor, deputies say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.