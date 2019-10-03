ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one of their deputies was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon while en route to a stabbing investigation.
The crash happened on Pearman Dairy Road near Sullivan Road around 2:46 p.m.
The deputy had lights and siren activated and was in a marked patrol unit.
Sgt. JT Foster said another driver pulled in front of the deputy at the intersection of Sullivan Road and the vehicles collided.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
The stabbing was reported on Finley Street.
No other details were immediately available.
