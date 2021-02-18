GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a deputy-involved shooting was under investigation Thursday evening.
Lt. Ryan Flood said at least one deputy was involved in the incident along Gibson Oaks Drive in Greer.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m.
Deputies were blocking the road as of 6 p.m. as the investigation unfolded.
No other details were immediately available.
FOX Carolina has reached out to SLED for additional information.
