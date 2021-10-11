SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved with a pedestrian being hit and killed while they tried to cross a highway Sunday night, according to the Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
That deputy wasn't named but he was on duty, according to the Office.
Troopers said the pedestrian was crossing Highway 221 around 9 p.m. when they were hit by the deputy in a Chevy Tahoe.
Troopers said the pedestrian passed away and the deputy wasn't injured.
The Coroner's Office hasn't yet identified the pedestrian at this time.
