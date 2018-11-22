MEMPHIS, TN (FOX Carolina) - A Tennessee deputy was shot on Thanksgiving while responding to a morning robbery, according to a WMC report.
The robbery was reported at a Murphy’s Express gas station in Fayette County. When deputies arrived, the suspect ran into the woods. Deputies found the suspect in a ditch and gunfire was exchanged.
The suspect shot one of the deputies before he ran off and made his way to another gas station, where he reportedly carjacked a customer there and sped off.
The suspect later crashed the stolen car and was taken into custody.
The deputy is expected to recover.
