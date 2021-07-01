SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials say a Spartanburg County deputy and two Spartanburg water employees are among the victims of a shooting in Spartanburg near Cleveland Park.
The Spartanburg Water Communications manager says that the two employees were working on a sewer line repair in the Cleveland Park area when they were shot.
The deputy was shot in the arm twice, but is expected to be okay.
There's no word on the condition of the two employees, but they were sent to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
The suspect is now held up in a home near Amelia Street where there's a large law enforcement presence.
There may be other people in the home and law enforcement is trying to talk with the suspect now.
Officers respond to a shooting near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina, July 1, 2021)
Sheriff Chuck Wright said they're now trying to find out if more law enforcement officers are hurt.
We will continue to update this article as more information is released.
