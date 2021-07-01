SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that there were two people who died in the multi-agency, officer-involved shooting spree that happened in Spartanburg Thursday afternoon.
Forty-nine-year-old Perry James McIntyre, an employee of Charter Spectrum, was said to have been working in the area at the time of the incident when he was shot and sadly passed away at the scene.
The Coroner also confirmed the second person was 45-year-old Shannon Earl Smith. Smith was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and died in the operating room. It was later determined that Shannon Earl Smith was the gunman in this shooting.
Spartanburg Water Communications Manager Jennifer Candler said that nine employees were working in the area of North Cleveland Street Thursday repairing a sewer line when a man approached one of their crews and asked them what they were doing. When the crew began to tell him, he took out a gun and began shooting, says Candler. Officials said the two employees shot are expected to be okay.
Smith then left the area to a home on Amelia Street, according to officials.
Spartanburg Sheriff Chuck Wright said deputies arrived on scene and exchanged gunfire with Smith. He added that one deputy was shot in the arm during this exchange. The deputy was pulled into a car and rushed to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.
Also during the standoff, officials said an adult woman suffered at least one gunshot wound that appears to be non-life threatening.
Charter Spectrum released the following statement Friday:
"It is with a heavy heart we share the devastating news that the life of Perry McIntyre, one of our Spartanburg-based Field Technicians, was needlessly taken yesterday afternoon near Cleveland Park.
Perry was an expert at his craft and was with our company family for nine years. Words cannot express our grief over the loss of our colleague, mentor and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Perry's family and loved ones.
We will continue to work with Greenville County Sheriff’s office as they investigate this tragedy."
Following the incident, officials held a press conference where they said that the Greenville County Sheriff's Office would now take over the investigation as an uninvolved party.
Spartanburg Water released a statement on their Facebook page on Thursday:
"Today’s events have certainly been difficult for our Spartanburg Water family. We are thankful that both of our employees are in good condition and their gunshot injuries were not life-threatening. We are grateful for the incredible work done today by our City of Spartanburg and Spartanburg County law enforcement officials and first responders. Our hearts are with all those impacted by today’s senseless acts of violence, and we continue to hold our employees affected and their families in our thoughts and prayers."
This investigation is still in its very early stages. Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
More news: McDowell County Deputies searching for runaway teen last seen on Wednesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.