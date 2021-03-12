GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy and a suspect were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a traffic stop during which drugs were found in a vehicle.
The traffic stop happened on US 25 near Sterling Grove Road.
Deputies said the suspect ran off on foot but the deputy who initiated the traffic stop gave chase and was able to stop the suspect during a struggle. The deputy and the suspect were hurt during that struggle. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the deputy was alert when transported, but that deputy’s condition was not known.
FOX Carolina is working to learn more.
(1) comment
You get three guesses about the character of this one...
