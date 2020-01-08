Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a crash Tuesday night involving a deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to highway patrol, the deputy was traveling West on Pine Street near Country Club Road when a vehicle traveling east, turned left in front of the deputy.
Highway patrol says the deputy struck the car that turned in front of them.
We're told the deputy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and was cited for failure to yield right of way.
