SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)-Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger announced that his office is responding to Cleveland Park Drive following the shooting that took place this afternoon.
Law enforcement officials spoke earlier to address the shooting this afternoon that had multiple victims, including a Spartanburg County Deputy.
Spartanburg Sheriff Chuck Wright said deputies arrived on the scene and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. He adds that one deputy was shot in the arm during this exchange but is expected to be okay. Major Art Littlejohn from the Spartanburg Police department pulled the deputy into the car to rush him to the hospital, according to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis.
Wright said the "situation at the house is over" after a stand-off with the suspect. The scene was secured just before the press conference, so Wright could not provide updates regarding the situation.
Wright said that right now there is no information on the suspect. He adds that they do not know what started the situation.
“Anybody that can pray, start doing that right now," said Wright.
Officials announced at the press conference that the Greenville County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation of the situation. Lewis said at the press conference that the investigation is just beginning.
Earlier Thursday, we learned that two of the victims were Spartanburg County Water employees.
The Spartanburg Water Communications manager says that the two employees were working on a sewer line repair in the Cleveland Park area when they were shot.
There's no word on the condition of the two employees, but they were sent to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
We spoke to a nearby resident earlier to get their thoughts on the situation.
Spartanburg County Council member David Britt said in a statement, "My thoughts and prayers are with the two injured Spartanburg Water System employees and the Sheriff’s Deputy, as well as their families. I applaud the rapid response of all the law enforcement teams and pray that they are safe in handling this situation."
We will continue to update this article as more information is released.
More news: McDowell County Deputies searching for runaway teen last seen on Wednesday
(1) comment
Of course it was a black guy 2 innocent white workers. Why can’t y’all just be civilized and go to school like the rest of us. The whole world’s laughing at your race. WP ✊🏻
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.