GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The lawyer representing the woman accused of leaving the bodies of two babies in wooded areas in Greenville in 1989 and 1990 asked the judge to dismiss the murder charge against Brooke Graham in a hearing on Thursday.
Click here to watch the full court hearing.
Graham was charged with murder in the death of the baby girl known as Julie Valentine whose body was found in a vacuum cleaner box along what is now Verdae Boulevard.
She has also been charged in connection with the death of a baby boy found dead in 1989 in Greenville County.
Graham was not present at a preliminary hearing in the murder case Thursday morning, but her attorney, David Braghirol spoke on her behalf.
Braghirol claimed that officers wanted to quickly solve a cold case without considering all the evidence.
The lawyer told the judge he didn't believe there is enough evidence to determine if Julie Valentine ever took a breath. Therefore, he believes Graham shouldn't be charged with murder.
A Greenville police detective, Rebecca Lindler answered questions during the hearing about the investigation.
Lindler said DNA and other statements from the biological father led to Graham’s arrest.
During the hearing, Braghirol asked Lindler if she questioned the father before Graham was arrested.
The questioning included a statement that Graham had put another baby in a toilet and he got the child out.
When Braghirol asked “what else was said,” Lindler responded, “That she put their first baby in the toilet and he got it out."
"And what did he do with it,” Braghirol asked.
Lindler said, “He called the ambulance."
FOX Carolina has since been told that baby survived.
The judge denied the motion to drop the murder charge against Graham.
PREVIOUSLY -
