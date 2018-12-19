Madison County, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a complaint about a sexual assault involving a child under the age of 8 when the assault occurred.
Deputies say the suspect, identified as Raymond Allen Metcalf, was questioned by detectives with the Madison County Sheriff's Office about the assault.
When questioned, investigators say that Metcalf confessed to sexually assaulting the child.
Deputies have charged Metcalf with first degree sexual offense with a child.
